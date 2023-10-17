wrestling / News
Andrade El Idolo vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For WrestleCade SuperShow
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
Next month’s WrestleCade SuperShow will see a battle between Andrade El Idolo and El Hijo Del Vikingo. WrestleCade announced on Monday that the AEW star will face Vikingo at their show, which takes place on November 25th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WrestleCade takes place that whole weekend from November 24th through the 26th at the Benton Convention Center.
🚨MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT: See @AndradeElIdolo vs @vikingo_aaa WrestleCade SuperShow, part of #WrestleCade Weekend
Benton Convention Center
Winston-Salem, NC
November 25, 2023
Doors open at 4pm
1st match at 5pm
🎟 on sale at https://t.co/aUcWdKeHLK
📡 @TitleMatchWN pic.twitter.com/w68iFmHtoV
— WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) October 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Had Setback During Concussion Recovery
- Eric Bischoff On WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Going Head-To-Head, Liked Both Shows
- Lex Luger Says Vince McMahon Never Promised Him The WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch Sunbathing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos