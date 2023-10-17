wrestling / News

Andrade El Idolo vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For WrestleCade SuperShow

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCade SuperShow Image Credit: WrestleCade

Next month’s WrestleCade SuperShow will see a battle between Andrade El Idolo and El Hijo Del Vikingo. WrestleCade announced on Monday that the AEW star will face Vikingo at their show, which takes place on November 25th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WrestleCade takes place that whole weekend from November 24th through the 26th at the Benton Convention Center.

