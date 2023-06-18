wrestling / News

Various News: Andrade El Idolo Reacts To House of Black Attack From AEW Collision, Impact Wrestling Highlights

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade El Idolo AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– Andrade El Idolo found himself attacked by the House of Black on AEW Collision, and he commented on the assault in a backstage video. El Idolo was attacked by the group after his win over Buddy Matthews, and AEW posted the video after the show.

“First, Andrade is back,” he said. “I feel very happy. And thank you, AEW fans. Thank you Chicago. And House of Black? See you in Canada.”

– IMpact Wrestling posted some highlight videos from last week’s episode:

