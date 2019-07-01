wrestling / News
Andrew Everett Cleared to Return, Will Be in Action at WrestleCircus Show
– Impact Wrestling alumnus Andrew Everett is back to fighting shape, and will make his return at WrestleCircus’ show later this month. WrestleCircus announced on Monday that Everett is cleared after tearing his MCL last November and will compete at their Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show on July 28th in Austin.
Everett announced in February that he was taking time off starting in March to rehab the MCL tear.
This one is special to us for multiple reasons…. 🎪❤️
Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) has been medically cleared after strenuous rehab and will make his @WrestleCircus return on July 28th at WrestleCircus Presents: The Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show
GIF from: @OfficialPWG pic.twitter.com/KWEW6BgUln
— WrestleCircus – Next Show: July 28th (@WrestleCircus) June 29, 2019
Ya boooooooooooooy https://t.co/QS6MwOjPwn
— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) June 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW
- Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT
- Ric Flair On Rumors He Was Supposed to Be at Double or Nothing, Cody Smashing Triple H’s Throne