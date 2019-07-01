wrestling / News

Andrew Everett Cleared to Return, Will Be in Action at WrestleCircus Show

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrew Everett

– Impact Wrestling alumnus Andrew Everett is back to fighting shape, and will make his return at WrestleCircus’ show later this month. WrestleCircus announced on Monday that Everett is cleared after tearing his MCL last November and will compete at their Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show on July 28th in Austin.

Everett announced in February that he was taking time off starting in March to rehab the MCL tear.

