Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:

On bleeding so much in Blood & Guts: “So that one was — Anarchy [in the Arena] was nuts, and Blood & Guts was was crazy but like, man. I thought I was very close to passing away in that match. I bled so much… I had stopped bleeding at that point [when he was hanging upside down], finally. And then I started doing that hanging upside down thing, and I’m just looking down and I’m just seeing it pouring out.”

On making it that far in AEW: “That one was was crazy. Like, it’s crazy to take a step back from that and realize what it was. Because you know, it’s going to be a constant thing in a conversation, but it was like, when you look at where we were not too long ago, like a year and a half I guess was to that point? Just trying to do this YouTube show just to stand out… and then you’re in this ridiculous match with what, five to four, four different former World Champions in there?”

