Angelo Parker Set to Speak on Tonight’s Live AEW Rampage

– AEW has added a last-minute segment to tonight’s special April 20 edition of Rampage. Cool Hand Ang, aka Angelo Parker, will be speaking on tonight’s show. Tonight’s Rampage will air live on TNT immediately following Collision.

The live broadcast starts on TNT at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

* Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven

* We’ll hear from Angelo Parker