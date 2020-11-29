Anna Jay On What It’s Like Working With Dark Order, Idea Behind Her Joining The Faction, Signing With AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Anna Jay discussed what it’s like working with the Dark Order, the idea behind her joining the faction, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Anna Jay on signing with AEW: “I got offered the contract after the live Dynamite after my match with Shida. First off, I literally did not feel like I was in the moment. It was kind of like, ‘This is not happening right now.’ I couldn’t believe it. Obviously, I went home, reviewed everything, and ended up signing. I didn’t call my mom and dad that night because they were already asleep and it was after the show was over. I called them the next morning, and I remember they were both on speakerphone with me and that was a really cool moment to be able to tell them that. I think they were shocked and excited for me. They’ve been here for me since the beginning when I wanted to try to be a professional wrestler, so it was an awesome moment.”

On what it’s been like working with the Dark Order: “It’s been great. I feel like I have a bunch of brothers backstage. I grew up with two brothers, so it really fits me and it’s great having them in the back. First off, they’re hilarious, plus I can always ask them for advice. A lot of them obviously have a lot more experience than I do – Brodie especially, and John Silver too since I think he’s been wrestling for 15 years – and yeah, it’s been great. They’re like my brothers, and there’s never a dull moment with them in the back. Every time we’re about to walk out and do something, they’re always cracking jokes and then we have to get serious. It’s fun.”

On the idea behind her joining the Dark Order: “I remember the night I was offered a contract, I heard – I don’t exactly remember who it was – that they said there’s an idea for you to be in the Dark Order, but we’re not gonna do that. I was like I’ll do literally whatever you guys want me to, I’m just happy to be here. So then it was brought to my attention again a couple of months after I was signed, and they filmed a whole vignette of me joining the Dark Order. Then they did away with it, and I ended up coming out with Brodie and Colt on Dynamite. So, it kind of happened pretty quick. But then I was gone for a couple of weeks and came back, and people were I think a little confused because I walked out with them and that was it. It just kind of fell into my lap, and it was pretty quick. I was just like I’ll do whatever.”

On Tony Khan scrapping the idea for her to wear a mask: “I feel like everyone would come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, are you actually gonna be wearing that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, they told me to.’ But then, Tony Khan ended up saying scrap it, throw it away – I remember Charlie Ramon literally took it off my face and threw it in the trash. I actually want that for memories, but it’s gone. It’s out of here.”

On teaming with Tay Conti in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: “It’s funny because she came there one day – I think they just asked her to come to feel out the environment and then they were gonna ask her to do the tournament. I ended up hitting it off with her that day, and I went up and introduced myself. I felt bad because she was newer there and didn’t know anyone, and I know how that feels. So, I talked to her and we hit it off and ended up getting along really well. It was two weeks after they told us we were gonna be partners, and it really worked out in our favor because we already had that chemistry. So, it was really meant to be.”

