Anna Jay Looks Back At Her AEW Debut, Talks Heel Turn & Learning From Chris Jericho

Anna Jay took a look back at her debut in AEW and weighed in on her heel turn in a new interview. The Jericho Appreciation Society member spoke with PWMania a new interview.

On her AEW debut: “It was crazy. It feels like forever ago. It was at the beginning of the pandemic; I got a call to go to the Atlanta tapings they were doing at the Nightmare Factory. I got to wrestle Shida which was really cool. It was kind of a last-minute thing; they didn’t have a lot of talent on hand because of the pandemic at the time. I lived in Atlanta, so it worked out in my favor. So, I did that and then got called back to do a Dark taping in Jacksonville maybe a week or two after that. Here I am now.”

On her transition from face to heel: “Pros and cons to everything. I like playing the role I’m in right now, it’s a lot of fun. I definitely get a lot of hate. Whether it’s real or not, whatever it is. It’s good and bad. It’s good to be able to try these different roles out. My experience level is not the greatest, so I know it’s challenging in a good way. It’s been a lot of fun and obviously working with Chris is just crazy and an honor as well. I’m definitely appreciating working with him.”

On learning from Chris Jericho: “It’s so cool. Meeting him and working with him in AEW was a crazy experience for me. Obviously, now I never thought I’d be in a faction with him. I always was able to go to him for advice, but now being able to work right underneath him is cool because I literally get to talk to him every week. He produces a lot of promos and backstage stuff. It’s been such an honor to be able to go to him every week. I cannot say enough good things about him.”