Announce Team Revealed For AEW Double or Nothing

In the latest edition of Road to Double or Nothing, which also announced the signing of Jim Ross, AEW revealed the broadcast team for their Double or Nothing PPV on May 25 in Las Vegas. Alex Marves and Excalibur will provide the commentary. Excalibur worked the All In event and was praised by Cody Rhodes, who said he was “the anchor of the show.”

Alicia Atout will handle backstage interviews, a role she handled at All In. Justin Roberts, former WWE ring announcer, will be the ring announcer for AEW.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated claims that Jim Ross is set to call the action at the event, although when AEW announced his deal, it made no mention of him joining the commentary team. Ross’ role, as of now, is as a “senior advisor.”