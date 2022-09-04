Anthony Bowens on His Excitement for The Acclaimed’s First Tag Match & Title Shot on PPV

– During a recent interview with Screenrant ahead of AEW All Out 2022, AEW star Anthony Bowens discussed The Acclaimed challenging Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at tonight’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bowens on his excitement for The Acclaimed’s first tag team title shot on PPV: “Thank you, thank you. And that one I’m the most excited about. This is our first appearance on a pay-per-view [by] Max and I as a tag team. Max has appeared on two. He appeared on one in a ladder match at Revolution, and then we were separate in a Casino Battle Royale, but we weren’t in the ring together. So this is our first tag match. It’s a huge one for the AEW Tag Team Titles against Swerve In Our Glory. And I think we’re gonna bring them home.”

Bowens on how he got into wrestling: “I was a huge fan. The first thing I saw was these commercials for Starrcade 97 where Sting was facing Hulk Hogan. Huge match. I remember being a kid and seeing Sting in a warehouse, and it was raining, and it was this weird guy with face paint. It was so mysterious. And then, that just hooked me. Ever since then, in ’97, I’ve been a fan. I played baseball all my life. And then after I stopped playing baseball in college, I transitioned over into professional wrestling thanks to Mr. Santino Marella. And almost 10 years later, we’re at the biggest show of the year in Chicago. So it’s been an exciting journey.”

Anthony Bowens and The Acclaimed tag team partner Max Caster challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the tag team titles at tonight’s show. AEW All Out 2022 is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Be sure to tune into 411’s live coverage for tonight’s event.