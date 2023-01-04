Anthony Bowens Warns Jeff Jarrett Not To ‘Take Liberties’ With Max Caster On AEW Dynamite

Max Caster angered Jeff Jarrett with The Acclaimed’s music video from last week’s AEW Dynamite, and Anthony Bowens has warned Jarrett not to take liberties with Caster on this week’s show. As reported, Karen Jarrett took issue with the line in the music video where Caster said Jarrett was “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” Fightful reports that Jeff Jarrett took issue with the line on the most recent episode of his My World podcast and said that Caster had some “receipts” headed his way during this week’s AEW World Tag Team Championship match, noting that it would be smart to assume he wasn’t “working” in the match.

Bowens took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing:

“I’m not for airing personal stuff on Twitter, but Kurt Angle is the man…and I respect him & his accomplishments way more than I ever will @RealJeffJarrett. I just caught the podcast..if you take any liberties with Caster tomorrow night, there’s gonna be a problem”

Jarrett has not publicly responded to Bowen’s comments.