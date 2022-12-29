Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.

She wrote on Twitter: “Please tell me I didn’t hear what I think I just heard!?! Hey @TonyKhan your little boy

@PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started…..”

It’s possible that this is part of an angle, as Jeff hinted that she could confront the team. He wrote: “I can’t f’n wait til @karenjarrett meets @PlatinumMax face-to-face…”

