Anthony Bowens Slams ‘Delusional’ Max Caster
August 10, 2025 | Posted by
– Anthony Bowens shared his harsh feelings of his former tag team partner in The Acclaimed, Max Caster. According to Bowens, Caster is a “delusional ***hole” on his social media.
In recent months, Caster has been holding an open challenge, which always leads to him losing. However, Caster claims he’s “the best wrestler alive,” and the fans chant it along with him. Bowens wrote on Caster, “The truth is..one guy is a delusional ***hole and the other isn’t. Why people are failing to see this is beyond me. #ShowYourPride @AEW”
Most recently, Anthony Bowens defeated Max Caster on the July 26 edition of AEW Collision.
https://twitter.com/Bowens_Official/status/1954596412932735465
