– As previously reported, AEW and ROH wrestler Anthony Henry suffered a torn biceps earlier this month against Gabe Kidd and later underwent surgery to repair the injury. Henry announced earlier today via social media that he expects to be back in the ring in another six weeks.

Henry wrote, “Apparently, I am an anomaly. Only about two weeks post-op, and I am out of the immobilizer and already moving freely with nearly full ROM. Fingers crossed BUT, I think I can be cleared in another 6 weeks.

#workhorsemen”