Anthony Ogogo Appears at PROGRESS Chapter 127, Calls Himself ‘The Indie Killer’

– As noted, PROGRESS Wrestling returned to action today with its Chapter 127: And The Word Was Progress in London, England. AEW star Anthony Ogogo made an unannounced, unscheduled appearance at the event. He attacked Hari Singh and beat him in a singles match. The match marked Ogogo’s first pro wrestling bout in London.

Anthony Ogogo is an Olympic bronze medalist in boxing, and he also medaled at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. This is also the first time a wrestler under an AEW contract has taken place in the UK.

The PROGRESS Chapter 127 event, featuring Ogogo, will be available on Demand PROGRESS and the WWE Network/Peacock starting Saturday, February 6.

After the show, Ogogo posted a tweet, labeling himself “The Indie Killer.” You can check out that tweet below.