Anthony Ogogo Dominant In Debut Match on AEW Dynamite
Anthony Ogogo had his in-ring debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and had quite the performance. Ogogo had his first match on tonight’s show, competing as a member of QT Marshall’s new splinter stable from the Nightmare Family. Ogogo faced Cole Karter and defeated him with a single punch, leaving Karter down after a shot to the gut that resulted in the ref calling for the bell.
You can see a couple of clips from the segment and match below:
Here we O-go-go it's @AnthonyOgogo's #AEWDynamite in-ring debut pic.twitter.com/6sbJyXHBGN
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
One. Swift. Shot. 👊 @AnthonyOgogo dominates in his #AEWDynamite in-ring debut.
Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/3VJGAfcLsm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
