Anthony Ogogo Dominant In Debut Match on AEW Dynamite

Anthony Ogogo had his in-ring debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and had quite the performance. Ogogo had his first match on tonight’s show, competing as a member of QT Marshall’s new splinter stable from the Nightmare Family. Ogogo faced Cole Karter and defeated him with a single punch, leaving Karter down after a shot to the gut that resulted in the ref calling for the bell.

You can see a couple of clips from the segment and match below: