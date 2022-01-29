Anthony Ogogo’s PROGRESS Appearance Removed From WWE Network

As we previously reported, AEW’s Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance at PROGRESS Chapter 127 last week, where he beat Hari Singh. PROGRESS events regularly appear on the WWE Network, leading to the question of if an AEW wrestler would be allowed to appear there.

Wrestling Inc reports that Ogogo’s appearance and match were removed from the WWE Network/Peacock version of the show. When asked about it, PROGRESS said that it was a ‘bonus’ match and is exclusive to demandPROGRESS, their own service.

This was Ogogo’s first match in London since he won the bronze medal at the Olympics there in 2012 for boxing. His last match in AEW was on the January 15th edition of Dark, where he defeated Markus Kross.