APC 20th Anniversary Results 1.6.24: Mustafa Ali In Action, More
APC’s 20th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night, with Mustafa Ali returning to the ring and more. You can see the full results from the Nanterre, France show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Suplex Republik & Nate Prince def. Meteore & Josh T
* Joseph Fenech Jr. def. LJ Cleary
* Celine def. Calypso
* APC Championship Match: Thiago Montero def. Tristan Archer
* Mecca def. CJ West and Falco and Salem
* APC Tag Team Championship Match: Niouks def. Top Dawgs Family & Les Enfants Terribles
* Mustafa Ali def. Aigle Blanc
