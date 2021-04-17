wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Introduces Commander Azeez On Smackdown (Video)
April 16, 2021 | Posted by
Apollo Crews has officially introduced his new ally, Commander Azeez, to WWE fans. Crews appeared in a segment on Smackdown in which he introduced Azeez, the former Dabba-Kato, who appeared during the Nigerian Drum Fight between Crews and Big E. at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship.
Crews noted that he would give Big E. a rematch, but E. was not there due to the damage he took at WrestleMania. He said Azeez was a former member of the Nigerian Elite Guard and called Azeez’s finisher used on Crews as the the Nigerian Nail. You can see the segment below:
