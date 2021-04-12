wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Gets Help, Wins Intercontinental Title WrestleMania 37 (Clips)
Sixth time was the charm for Apollo Crews, who captured the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37 with a little help. Crews defeated Big E. to win the title after Dabba Kato entered the ring and choke slammed Big E., putting Crews over him for the pinfall.
It was reported earlier this evening that Kato was being repackaged with the name “Commador Azeez.” His help put an end to Big E.’s title reign at 107 days, having won the title on the December 22nd, 2020 episode of Smackdown. This marks Crews’ first run with the title after several attempts to capture it this year.
Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
.@Wale x @WWEBigE. 👏🏾 👏🏾 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HNGx62n8jv
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Redemption. Representation. 🇳🇬 #WrestleMania @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/IRubuVq4Sq
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Go BIG or Go HOME. #WrestleMania @WWEBigE @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/GuiagDVFvt
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
Brutal. #WrestleMania @WWEBigE @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/67WjsdFeEO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
Payback is SWEET for @WWEBigE when it comes to the steel stairs against @WWEApollo at #WrestleMania!
Stream LIVE on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/MlZAhwm7Vm pic.twitter.com/7sRPKm7eX6
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
WHO IS THIS GUY?! #WrestleMania @WWEBigE @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/W1U1dlXIt5
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
With some unexpected, and mysterious, assistance @WWEApollo defeats @WWEBigE to become the NEW #ICChampion! 🇳🇬 #AndNew #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0srHgPGgjd
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
