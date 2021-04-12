Apollo Crews Gets Help, Wins Intercontinental Title WrestleMania 37 (Clips)

Sixth time was the charm for Apollo Crews, who captured the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37 with a little help. Crews defeated Big E. to win the title after Dabba Kato entered the ring and choke slammed Big E., putting Crews over him for the pinfall.

It was reported earlier this evening that Kato was being repackaged with the name “Commador Azeez.” His help put an end to Big E.’s title reign at 107 days, having won the title on the December 22nd, 2020 episode of Smackdown. This marks Crews’ first run with the title after several attempts to capture it this year.

