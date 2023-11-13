wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Reveals Why He Was Absent From WWE TV
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
Apollo Crews had his first match on WWE TV in months on the November 9 episode of Main Event, a loss to Ludwig Kaiser. In spite of this, Crews was happy to be wrestling again. He noted on Instagram that he was absent due to a recent injury.
He wrote: “Had a little injury that kept me out for a few months. Felt great being back in the ring.”
Before last week, Crews’ last match was a battle royal at Summerslam.
