Arez vs. Aramis Set for MLW War Chamber

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Arez will face Aramis, with the winner getting Cesar Duran’s briefcase full of cash, later next month at the MLW War Chamber TV taping. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:

Arez vs. Aramis: Winner gets Cesar’s briefcase full of cash

Signed for next Saturday in Philly!

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

MLW today announced Aramis vs. Arez for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Arguably one of the best bouts in MLW history is getting a sequel. Arez will meet his rival Aramis in a rematch to their critically acclaimed July clash in MLW. This time: the bout has championship implications… but that’s not all.

Cesar Duran has a briefcase full of cash, which will go to the victor!

Will Aramis go 2-0 against his rival from Mexico or will Arez even the score using his patented “strange style”?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.