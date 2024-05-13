Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling Announces Event For June

Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling promotion announced its first live event since D’Amore’s TNA exit in June. BCW announced that they will be running their Fantastic Fathers Annual Father’s Day Charity Extravaganza event on June 15th in Windsor, Ontario.

The announcement reads:

Our first show of the 2024 Season is upon us, as we get ready for some big things this year, and we’re starting out at one of our favourite events of the year, Fantastic Fathers Annual Father’s Day Charity Extravaganza at the St. Clair College Sportplex on Saturday, June 15, 2024!

It’s going to be an afternoon show, starting at 2pm, and it’s FREE ADMISSION!

Our special guest is a great friend of BCW, a Detroit hockey legend and 4x Stanley Cup Champion, gone toe-to-toe with Bully Ray, and Leamington’s favourite son, DARREN McCARTY! Is the Mac Daddy going to get in the ring?

Our BCW Can-Am Tag Team Champions Aiden Prince & Reverso are going to put their championship on the line on Father’s Day, but who will be stepping up for the challenge?

Also featuring BCW regulars like the 2024 St. Clair College Alumni of Distinction Award winner Bhupinder Gujjar (TNA Wrestling), Sheldon Jean (TNA Wrestling), Rohit Raju, and Tyler Tirva!

And two new faces will be arriving in Rohan Raja and Aurora Neves! Rohan Raja was part of WWE’s NXT UK brand in 2021 and 2022 and has competed around the world in the independent circuit.

And Aurora Teves is originally from Toronto where she was trained by Santino Marella at BattleArts. She’s reclaiming her spot in the Canadian indies after working for some time in the hard-hitting UK indies with the likes of Pro Wrestling EVE, FutureShock, and TNT Extreme, as well as on mainland Europe. Fans of Women of Wrestling (WOW) may also know her as Kara Kai of the tandem Dojo Defenders with Tara Strike (Tootie Lynn)!