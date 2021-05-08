Ari Sterling Comments On His 205 Live Debut

Ari Sterling, the former Alex Zayne, made his debut on 205 Live during last night’s episode. He spoke about the debut on Twitter.

He wrote: “Honestly there’s no way for me to find the words to thank everyone for the incredible support, from my day one homies to my one day peeps, thank you for every single time you’ve shown love. I promise it’s mutual.”

