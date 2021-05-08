wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights for Ikemen Jiro & Ari Sterling Debuts on 205 Live, Sneak Peeks for Tomorrow’s Biography & WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures With Booker T, Mansoor Chats With WWE AL AN on Ramadan
– WWE released some new video highlights for last night’s 205 Live, which featured the debuts of Ikemen Jiro and Ari Sterling. Jiro teamed up with August Grey against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Meanwhile, Ari Sterling faced Samir Singh. You can view those clips below.
– WWE and A&E released some new clips for tomorrow’s episodes of Biography and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. You can view those clips below:
Here’s a SNEAK PEEK of @Biography: Booker T, premiering tomorrow at 8/7c on @AETV! @BookerT5x #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/Bymvf0NC91
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021
SNEAK PEEK: @TripleH, @SteveAustinBSR, @JerryLawler & more recall @BookerT5x's incredible career during an all new WWE's Most Wanted Treasures TOMORROW at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/Gjj5DZTMDS
— WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E (@TreasuresWWE) May 8, 2021
– New WWE Raw Superstar Mansoor chatted with WWE AL AN about how he spends Ramadan:
