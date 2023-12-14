– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (aka Cameron) recalled AJ Lee’s scathing promo on the stars of Total Divas during the August 26, 2013 edition of Monday Night Raw. Many viewed Lee’s promo at the time as a worked-shoot “pipe bomb” type promo. According to Ariane, she thought it was entertaining and didn’t appear to take it personally.

Ariane said on the famous Raw segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I look at it like this. AJ, she’s great on the microphone … It’s sports entertainment. You need a little razzle-dazzle. You need a little something because if it’s boring, if you don’t have a little bit of oomph, then what is a show? You need a little bit of that. So, um, I can speak for anybody else. I can speak for myself — at the time, I’m like, ‘I’m just entertaining. This is what we do.'”

You can check out a video of the 10-year-old segment below. More recently, Ariane Andrew came back to make another appearance in WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the 2022 event.