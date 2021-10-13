Arjan Bhullar Says He’s ‘Been Engaged’ With Both AEW & WWE

– While speaking to Calf Kick Sports, ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar discussed having talks with both WWE and AEW. Bhullar won the title after knocking out Brandon Vera last May at ONE Championship: Dangal. After his win, he mentioned both WWE and AEW.

When asked if AEW and WWE were on his radar, Arjan Bhullar stated (via Fightful), “They both are. I’ve been engaged with both companies, and we should have something coming down the pipe very soon. I picked a fight with both companies and everyone out there, it’s something I’m going to do and I’m just looking to get the business case in order and the right approach.”

Bhullar previously told ESPN that his ONE Championship contract allows him to take part in professional wrestling. He’s previously trained with WWE Superstar and former champion Jinder Mahal.