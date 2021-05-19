wrestling / News
ONE Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar Has Trained With Jinder Mahal, Can Wrestle Per ONE Contract
ONE Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar is looking to get into professional wrestling, and says he has trained with Jinder Mahal. Bhullar spoke with ESPN for a new interview and discussed how he’s looking to get into professional wrestling, having mentioned AEW and WWE after he knocked out Brandon Vera at ONE Championship: Dangal which aired on May 15th. You can check out highlights from his comments below:
On his ONE contract allowing him to wrestle: “It’s something we talked about before signing. I had it written into my contract. It was something One agreed with. They wanted to create superheroes. That’s what I want to do too. I’ve always loved pro wrestling. As a kid you see a full stadium, you see these superheroes doing incredible things. I’ve always loved that. Whether it’s the Olympics, MMA, or pro wrestling. It’s the same visual so I connect with it.”
on training with Mahal: “I’ve already trained with Jinder in the past. I feel like if I put my mind to it, I can do it. I will do both absolutely. No one has done both sports at the same time. I want to be the first.”
