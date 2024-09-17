Armando Alejandro Estrada Reveals Length Of WWE Legends Deal

Armando Alejandro Estrada has confirmed that he’s signed a WWE Legends deal and revealed its length. It was reported on Friday that the former WWE star had signed a Legends deal with the company. Estrada confirmed the news on Monday, posting to Twitter:

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract w/ @WWE for special appearances & merchandising, including action figures, video games, & more! Great to be back in the fold with them!”

Estrada managed Umaga during his time with WWE and served as the GM for ECW.