Armando Alejandro Estrada Reveals Length Of WWE Legends Deal

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Armando Alejandro Estrada has confirmed that he’s signed a WWE Legends deal and revealed its length. It was reported on Friday that the former WWE star had signed a Legends deal with the company. Estrada confirmed the news on Monday, posting to Twitter:

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract w/ @WWE for special appearances & merchandising, including action figures, video games, & more!

Great to be back in the fold with them!”

Estrada managed Umaga during his time with WWE and served as the GM for ECW.

