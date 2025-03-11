Arn Anderson Gives Advice To Younger Wrestlers About Moonsaults To the Floor

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about a warning to younger wrestlers about being the one to take a moonsault from someone on the outside of the ring and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite opponent style to wrestle with: “I wasn’t really high on the bunkhouse-type matches, tables-type matches. All that stuff that diverts your — pretty much, your thought process about, ‘Okay, how do I feel about this?’ When you’ve got guys beating the crap out of each other with every piece of movable furniture in the building? It’s like, it’s, ‘Okay.’ It’s hard to keep up with. It’s hard to really make you feel anything other than, ‘Man, these guys are beating the crap out of each other.’

“I would have rather been with a Ricky Steamboat, Brad Armstrong, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Magnum T.A., Dusty Rhodes — anybody that the people absolutely loved made my job really easy. Because that made me easy to be unloved and disliked. So that would be a technical wrestler, I would think would be my favorite.”

On a warning to younger wrestlers: “If you think about it, I want to challenge everybody in our audience tonight, just think about it. How many times have you seen somebody go in the ring, hit a moonsault out to the floor, and actually hit it? Nine times out of ten, it’s a whiff. The person that should be catching them — if you think about, it’s not a crossbody off the top, it’s a moonsault. So you’ve got an entire person coming down with their feet pointed straight at your head, and that’s the landing they’re going to give you. Now, whether you’re there to deflect some of it, or catch some of it or not, that’s one of those that very seldom ever happens and looks proper. So, risk versus reward. It’s up to you.”

