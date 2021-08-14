Arn Anderson On His Favorite Memories Of Bobby Eaton, What It Was Like Working With Eaton In the Ring

In a recent edition of the ARN show, Arn Anderson discussed working with Bobby Eaton, his favorite memories of Eaton, and much more. You can read Arn Anderson’s comments below.

Arn Anderson on his TV title match with Bobby Eaton and what it was like working with him: “I knew it was gonna be a great match because Bobby Eaton was in it. I could’ve had the flu, had one broken leg or one arm in a cast, and he would’ve still had a great match. But as I’m recapping my history with him, that put me at 0-2. The Midnight Express, he beat me. And he beat me for my TV title. I should’ve probably learned back then, leave him alone. He’s got your number. He’s one of those guys who’s in that realm with Brad Armstrong, Ricky Morton, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat – he’s one of those guys you really don’t know how good he is until you’re in the ring with him. He’s just everywhere he needs to be at the right time. He accelerates when he needs to and pumps the brakes when he needs to. His instincts…..when he hit an offensive move, you could feel it out in the audience that it just jarred your teeth. He was one of those rare guys where everything he did was flawless.”

On his favorite memories of Eaton and Eaton’s legacy: “The thing I wanted to get across is just how much I love Bobby Eaton as a human being. He was very close to being my brother, about as close as you could get I guess in not being blood. He just was so kind to everybody. If you saw a homeless person on the side of the road, you better be prepared to stop or Bobby was gonna be pissed because he was gonna empty his wallet out for whoever it was. That’s the kind of guy he was. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody. I don’t have enough adjectives to truly cover what a kind, kind man he was. Very few people in the business….it tends to make you a little jaded. You’re tired from travel and probably not as nice to people as you should be. There’s a lot of excuses and reasons we give for the way things end up being. But I never saw Bobby short with anybody that wanted an autograph or short with anybody that wanted to have a short conversation. If they had kids, he was on one knee patting them on the head talking to them and finding candy. They just don’t make people like Bobby. There will never be another one. He was the purest of heart of any human being I’ve ever met, and I’ve met some pretty good people along the way to. The career he had – you can ask anybody who came from that era, who was the best or one of the top two or three you ever saw or were in the ring with? Bobby Eaton’s name will always come up universally. I just feel so fortunate to have known him at all and share the time I got to share with him.”

