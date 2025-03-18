Arn Anderson on the Notion That Vader Lost His Edge in WWE

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Vader losing his edge in WWE, Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Arn Anderson on Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “It’s about time. It is. If you look at contributions to the business, and you look at the physique that he maintained through his entire career. I mean, the guy arguably from a pleasant, muscular look has as good a body as anybody in the business, right? I would probably say. And Lex, you know he came along at a time when the business was really red hot. He found his niche, he believed his press, you know? And he stayed in there and just forged himself a Hall of Fame career. And I’m very happy for him. Congratulations. It’s awesome.”

On Bruce Prichard saying Vader lost his edge by the time he got to WWE: “Well, yeah, and people — you know, he wasn’t going to just get in the ring and dominate and be unchecked like a lot of times he was at WCW. He had pretty much control over his own destiny [in WCW]. Things were different. You know, if he would have went in there and tried to eat up Shawn Michaels, good lord. They’d have took him out behind the building, set him on fire, didn’t make a s**t how big he was, or strong he was, or his credentials were. It was a whole different company that handled their business totally different.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.