Arn Anderson On Whether The Road Warriors Could’ve Been Top Singles Stars 

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about whether Animal or Hawk of The Road Warriors could’ve been top singles stars and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Animal or Hawk could’ve been top singles stars: “Not as good as what they were. They’re a team. And Paul, it was a package deal. And I don’t think splitting them up would have added anything, I think it would have taken away. It was just a good package, the three of those guys.”

On why Vader should not have turned babyface in 1995: “And it was a waste of a tremendous heel. He was a monster for all your top babyfaces to try to climb that mountain. Sting. Hogan, Savage, all of them. He was an opponent for everybody.”

