Arn Anderson On Scott Hall’s Legacy In Wrestling, Working With Brock Lesnar Early In His WWE Career

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Scott Hall’s legacy in wrestling, working with Brock Lesnar early in his WWE career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on Scott Hall’s legacy in wrestling: “God gave him a lot of gifts. He was a big, rugged guy with a good look and aptitude for this business – knowledge that he acquired and he had a good grasp on the business. He paid some dues early and he learned how to navigate the business end to his benefit, and I respect that. The guy figured out a way to get paid, and him and Kevin [Nash] had a lot of power with the nWo thing simply because it worked. It caught on and it was an idea never thought of before – ‘Wow, let’s turn Hulk Hogan heel and put him with those guys.’ It just flamed up. Scott has been through some rough waters like we all have in the business and he’s been able to get his head back above water and get back healthy, and I’m glad to see that. He’s been around a long time and I think he had pretty much a stellar career as far as you can go back and check the history books – one of the first things that’ll pop will be the nWo, and he was a huge part of that. He was a guy that could go out and really perform and tear it up with anybody you put him out there with. So, he is definitely a huge success story in this business.”

On working with Brock Lesnar early in his WWE career and producing his matches: “I worked with Brock a lot when he was first pulled up and trying to figure out who he was. And when you have unlimited ability and aptitude for this business like he does, I could sit back and just picture stuff for him to do to guys – vicious stuff and aggressive stuff and utilizing his strength and athletic ability. Now, as he got more in control of his character and got more confident in his work and all those things and he developed the relationship he had with the company and was pretty much captain of his own ship, he came up with whatever he wanted to do that day – he came up with it, he had sole custody of that character. But I did get to help him out in his infancy and helped teach him the business.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.