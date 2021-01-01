Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Scott Steiner’s transformation into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s run in WCW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on why Mike Awesome was never a top guy in WCW: “I think Mike, who was a nice enough guy, came into an environment of wolves and sharks. I think there was a little bit of sniffing out that, ‘Hey, this guy is a big star in ECW, and he’s gonna be a big star here.’ I think the antenna kind of went up on a lot of the top guys – the more vicious top guys and the smarter top guys – and they figured we are gonna have to get this guy to sabotage himself or we are going to have to sabotage him. It was not too many TV’s you started to see adding layers onto his characters that he didn’t need, putting him in precarious situations instead of just winning for nine weeks. If the guy was big, he was a good performer, the easiest way to get a guy over today, tomorrow, 25 years ago – put him in matches that have enough time, give him an opponent that knows what time it is, and just go out and win every week and have good matches. I don’t think he really had a fair start. If he would have come to the company 10 years earlier, who knows what the guy could have been.”

On Scott Steiner’s transformation into Big Poppa Pump: “Scott Steiner is one of the rare entities in the history of this business. When he first came in with his brother, they were a great tag team. I loved working with those guys. Thre are gonna be teams and talent that tell you ‘The Steiners ate me alive’ and all that, which is true. I was never put in that position just because I was positioned well enough in the business that if they trusted me, they knew I wasn’t gonna try to pull any bullshit with them. With all kinds of different partners, I had some great matches with the Steiners because they worked their ass off and gave as good as they got. Now, when Scott became Big Poppa Pump, he was unrecognizable. I’d never seen a guy transform his body – he had huge arms and was in great shape when he was young, but he looked like a guy that could’ve went on the stage without any prior experience and won Mr. Olympia in bodybuilding.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in the business – a guy make that kind of change. He had that character, he had that rage and anger in him that was very real. Him in that role as the lead heel – it was a spectacle in and of itself. It was never lost on me. I would like at the guy and look at whoever else was watching with me and I would just go, ‘My God.’ That was about all I could get out because it was incredible. He was one thing in that era that you knew what you had. He was gonna come through that curtain and raise holy hell until he decided to come back through that curtain. You knew he was out of control and pushing the envelope and doing all the things in the name of being a heel that you could’ve possibly gotten away with during that time.”

