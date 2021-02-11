Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon Suspending Titus O’Neil For Grabbing Him, Shane McMahon’s WWE Return In 2016

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Vince McMahon suspending Titus O’Neil for grabbing him on RAW, Shane McMahon’s return to WWE in 2016, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon suspending Titus O’Neil for grabbing him after Daniel Bryan’s retirement: “I’ll tell you what I think happened. Daniel Bryan is beloved my pretty much everybody that knows him. He’s just one of those guys that endears himself to you as being a legitimate guy. I don’t know anybody that doesn’t respect and speak highly of Daniel Bryan. I think the timing of him legitimately having to retire because of health issues – you saw how it affected him backstage. You saw how it affected the other talent that really care about the guy. I think it being such a somber, real moment that any other day it might not have been as bad – when Titus grabbed Vince by the wrist as he started to exit, it caught him off guard. He almost fell down.

“I think that embarrassed him. It probably embarrassed him more than anyone else looked at it, but I think in Vince’s mind, it made him look bad because he almost fell. It pissed him off right away. I think in his mind, that was a big moment in one of the talent’s careers because Daniel was retiring. I’m thinking he probably thought to himself that this was not a time to be goofing and it got out of control really quick and flamed up. I don’t think there was any ill intention. I just don’t think Titus was thinking properly when he did it.”

On Shane McMahon’s return to WWE in 2016: “It was a surprise. Everybody thought that Shane had moved on and was involved in some overseas stuff. It’s always a pleasure to see Shane. I’ve always liked Shane and always got along with Shane. Just as a trivia note, Tully and I had Shane’s first match when they were having him referee some matches just so he learned the business from top to bottom. We had his first match as a referee. Number one, WrestleMania will never be sold on one match. It just won’t. One match won’t draw a house these days. It’s hard to draw a house and an event with just a main event and nothing underneath it.

“WrestleMania has to have seven or eight matches that have value in order to sell that show. People are coming from around the world to see it. When you sell 100,000 tickets, that’s not based on one match. That’s based on a lot of interest and a lot of matches. Shane walking back in the door immediately had star power, and he had a following from day one. He’s a McMahon. Every time Stephanie or Shane or Vince would step into a role, it immediately got more important when they were on the show as performers or characters. I think Shane walking back in was a big plus.”

