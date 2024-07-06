Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Saturday Night Was Always Taped

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about why WCW Saturday Night was always taped, Harley Race, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Harley Race: “I was never traveling with Harley, but let me tell you what Harley meant to the business and the way he felt about the boys in the business. When he was managing Vader and we would go to Kansas City or somewhere really close, his wife BJ would cook for the entire crew. And we’re gonna be in Kansas City, I mean she would barbecue just unbelievable amounts of ribs, steaks, you know? And would invite all the guys over, and all the guys would go over. Because Harley Race, number one, is inviting you to his home for dinner. That’s number one. You get there as quickly and graciously as you possibly can. But what a cook. PJ was an incredible cook; Harley grilled, he did all the grilling. And all the boys would come over, and it was just a nice break. And no matter what the loop was, or how long you’d been out or just — you know, if you’d only been out a day or two. Getting to go to Harley’s home was incredible. That’s the kind of person Harley was, and he loved the business.”

On why WCW Saturday Night was always taped: “At least two, right? And because things weren’t going to change that drastically, so you could do without it. There was a lot of risk in doing live TV. You know, because if it’s live and I mean ‘live’ live, things can happen that you can’t go back and fix. So it was just always better, I think, to have at least one show taped if not two… And it’s a safeguard to protect slip-ups and botches, I think they’re called botches these days? That’s how you protect the talent.”

