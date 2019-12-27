AroLucha Reportedly Still Around, Focused On Setting Up TV Deal

Fightful reports that AroLucha still exists, and they are reportedly focused with doing a TV deal before running any more live events. A source claimed that they were released from their two-year deal early after requesting it. No shows were scheduled and the source hadn’t heard from AroLucha beyond random CBD surveys on a mailing list. The release was said to be amicable.

Fightful then contacted other wrestlers. Shane Helms said he signed a one-year deal and it expired. James Storm said he was on a per-appearance deal without a contract, just a handshake deal. Another top name said: “Lol AroLucha. I didn’t get the email but I heard about that (with a facepalm emoji). Where’d everyone’s money go?”

AroLucha CEO Jason Brown clarified things. He said: “We’re not running any live event (house shows) at the moment. We’re 100% focused on setting the television up and getting it produced, and that may take a bit. We’re not going anywhere, but we are taking our time and being strategic and opportunistic.”

Talents who appeared for the promotion include John Morrison, Jack Evans, Rey Mysterio, Willie Mack, MVP, Taya and more.