Various News: The Ascension Reveal Their New Name, Jake Hager Reacts to AEW Suspension
– In an interview with WrestleZone, Big Kon and Vik, formerly The Ascension, revealed that their new name will be The Awakening. They also said that they considered FKA.
“We were going to use ‘FKA’ for the time being just because we liked that. We knew everybody just knew us as The Ascension for the longest time, and to jump off [of that], we couldn’t really figure it out for a while,” Viktor said. “We’d been talking back and forth so much, going through all of these other ideas and it kinda got presented to us the other week via interview… do you want to tell him?”
“The Awakening. It’s like it’s the next step up from The Ascension,” Big Kon added. “It’s still got that connection so the fans can understand it and it’s something that Vik and I think is badass regardless.”
– Jake Hager has responded to AEW “suspending” him for 10 days and fining” him for striking an official after his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest.
“BS. Cody was out. It was a blown call made worse by this decision.”
