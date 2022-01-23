Ask 411 Wrestling: Where Did WWE Find Damian Priest?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling.

Tyler from Winnipeg is trying the priest:

I’m surprised, where did the WWE find Damien Priest? Damien Priest has been really impressive.

Priest is originally from New York and trained to be a professional wrestler at the Monster Factory training camp in New Jersey. He made his in-ring debut in 2005, and most of his early matches that there are records of took place on shows promoted by the Monster Factory. In 2015, he started wrestling some dark matches for Ring of Honor, and then he was included in their 2016 Top Prospect Tournament, where he lost to Lio Rush in the semi-finals.

From there, he became an ROH regular and made it his home promotion from 2016 through 2018, when he left the company to enter WWE developmental. He is a former Ring of Honor Television Champion, defeating Silas Young for the belt and dropping it in his final ROH match to Jeff Cobb.

While in Ring of Honor, Priest was primarily known as Punishment Martinez. (A far cooler name than Damien Priest if you ask me.) Earlier in his career, he had gone by Damien Martinez and Luis Martinez, the latter of which is his birth name.

Ticking Time Bomb Taz sees a gap in his history:

I am transitioning back to my youth, when I started watching wrestling. In 1988, the WWF had Hogan drop the title to Andre, only for him to vacate it. A tournament would then be held up in a tournament at Wrestlemania 4 to crown a new champion. Was there an underlying reason behind this because we do not have “dirtsheets” like we do today? Did WWF want to give someone else a trial as champion and see how they would draw? Was Hogan leaving to pursue an acting career? Did Vince decide that four uninterrupted years of Hogan as champion was enough? Was the plan to get the title off Hogan, so he could challenge Macho Man at Wrestlemania 5? Hogan was by far their biggest star at the time, I was wondering if there was any reason for this that I might not know.

First off, a minor correction to one of the comments made in the question: There WERE dirt sheets in 1988. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter started up in 1982, a full six years before Wrestlemania IV. Granted, its readership was far less than it would be after the internet became widely available, but it was already there and documenting wrestling’s history.

As to the meat of the question, Hogan lost the WWF Championship in 1988 because he had to take time off to film No Holds Barred, which was released the following year. In fact, he was completely out of the ring between late April and late July of ’88.

HBK’s Smile can’t perform a simple backslide:

Regarding the end of WrestleMania 35, there are three possible explanations for the finish; 1) It was a botch, plain and simple, 2) Ronda Rousey went into business for herself and intentionally lifted her shoulder, 3) Rousey lifted her shoulder because that was exactly what the planned finish was. Which do you believe it was, and what evidence exists to support your position (or any others)?

For those who may not recall, there was some controversy regarding the final moments of Mania XXXV’s Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey match because, during the last pinning combination, Rousey’s shoulder was clearly up as Lynch was putting her away.

The reason that this all happened is pretty well documented. According to the April 15, 2019 Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea was for the finish of the match to be a clean pinfall with no controversy, but the fact that both women had submission finishers and neither was able to make the other tap out was potentially going to be used to build a rematch.

However, Rousey’s shoulder was in fact up, and it was a total accident.

It is true that the lifted shoulder was brought up immediately on the Wrestlemania broadcast, which like most WWE production decisions on major shows was likely a call made by Vince McMahon in the moment.

According to the Observer, referee Rod Zapata was actually fined for counting despite Rowdy Ronda’s shoulder being so obviously up, since WWE referees are instructed to “call it like a shoot,” with wrestlers being the ones seen as having responsibility for making sure that things go according to plan.

If the shoulder going up was in fact planned, there would be no reason to fine Zapata.

Will is a big shot:

My question is about AEW. What do they have against ‘big guys’? Is it some kind of conscious effort to be ‘anti-WWE’? Because it is obvious that they will never put a tall and/or big wrestler in a prominent position on the card. When they first started, it was understandable since they really didn’t have any big guys, but since then they have featured men like Luchasaurus, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Jake Hagar, Nick Comoroto, Luke Harper, and Wardlow, and none of them have made much of a splash. I don’t recall any of them being in a World Title match or program, or receiving a sustained push or winning streak. In my opinion, any of these guys would make legit World title contenders. What gives (and no, I don’t consider Miro to be a ‘big guy’ by the way)?

Since AEW started, the people who have either held their World Title or received shots at their World Title are Chris Jericho, Adam Page, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Jon Moxley, Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, MJF, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, Lance Archer, Kenny Omega, Rey Fenix, Pac, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, and Christian Cage.

So, of the seven “big guys” who you claim have not been World Title contenders, four of them actually HAVE been World Title contenders. I also find it interesting that you don’t consider Miro to be a big guy but you do consider Bran Cage to be a big guy when they have the same billed height of 6′ and, at least in terms of billed weight, Miro is actually heavier.

I think that you’re being willfully ignorant of some facts here in order to reach a conclusion about AEW that you’re already predisposed to want to reach.

Besides, even if you want to make the argument that the company should be focusing on other wrestlers, the fact of the matter is that the “smaller” guys – Jericho, Omega, Ambrose, and Page – are all better professional wrestlers in just about every regard than the “bigger” guys that you’ve mentioned in the question. It’s a matter of talent rising to the top.

Davros is launching the rocket:

I’m here at home after a long day at work watching King of the Ring 94. Not the greatest ppv ever but it’s got a great WWF title match and a show long storyline involving Bret, The Anvil, and the Rocket.

Speaking of Owen, his match with the Kid was a fantastic display which I think is thoroughly underrated. That got me thinking… What are your top 5 Owen Hart matches that any wrestling fan should watch?

Honestly, I don’t think that I have a lot of hot takes here. The best Owen Hart matches are probably against Bret at Wrestlemania X and Summerslam 1994, the ten man tag at Canadian Stampede, the European Title tournament finals against the British Bulldog, and his Raw tag match with the Bulldog against Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels from Raw in 1997. I think that would be just about everybody’s list.

If the question is not “What are Owen Hart’s best matches?” but instead “What are some hidden gems featuring Owen Hart?”, I would recommend that you check out the following:

Owen Hart vs. Keiji Muto (Great Muta) – New Japan, 9/16/87 (not a great match but interesting historically)

Owen Hart vs. Jushin Liger – New Japan, 4/28/91

Blue Blazer vs. El Canek – UWA, 5/29/91

Owen Hart vs. Ultimo Dragon – WAR, 10/21/92

Bret & Owen Hart vs. The Steiner Brothers – Coliseum Video Exclusive, Wrestlefest 1994

Night Wolf the Wise knows that when it’s time to change, you’ve got to rearrange:

If you examine WWE as a whole, what would be your top 10 list of things they need to do away with and why? For example: 50/50 booking, Hell in a cell PPV, etc.

Here we go, in no particular order . . .

The third hour of Raw : No wrestling promotion needs a three hour weekly television show.

Constant camera cuts during matches : The company’s editing can give me a headache.

PPVs longer than three hours : Ain’t nobody got time for that.

PPV pre-shows, The Bump, other ancillary programming : Does anybody watch these?

205 Live : What’s the point?

More than one of the same gimmick match on a show : The Royal Rumble should have one Royal Rumble match. Money in the Bank should have one Money in the Bank match. Hell in a Cell should have one Hell in a Cell match. Doubling or tripling up dilutes the gimmick.

The Money in the Bank briefcase : I’ve been saying for years that the concept has run its course. Anybody who wins a title with it automatically looks weak, unless they “call their shot” like Bg E did.

Half of their titles : An overabundance of championships only serves to reduce other titles’ value. Use one world title, one secondary title, one women’s title and one tag team title, all of which travel brands.

Kevin Dunn : I don’t have space to go into it all, but I have never heard one person without the last name McMahon say anything positive about this guy.

The Saudi Arabia deal : There’s no way I would take money from that regime.

Patrick is testing me:

I have a question about WCW when it was known as NWA in the early 1980s. When I was a little kid i sort of remember watching NWA on TBS or WGN and there was a battle royal royal rumble type match going on and one of the wrestlers had a nosebleed or something where he was carried backstage.

Do you remember who got hurt at the time?

This one has me totally stumped. I am not coming up with anything off the top of my head, and I went to the History of WWE website (which also includes results for other promotions) and searched every 1980s Jim Crockett Promotions card that they have archived there for reference to either battles royale or injuries. Nothing fitting this description turned up. If anybody in the comments can shed more light, I’d be interested in hearing from you.

Timothy wants everybody to be friends:

My question revolves around when Paul Heyman was managing both Brock Lesnar and CM Punk at the same time. I don’t remember them ever sharing a promo together or teaming up in a tag team or helping each other out in a match or anything like that. Basically my question is, why the hell not? It would have been awesome in my opinion to see CM Punk and Brock Lesnar in the ring with Heyman cutting promos.

The answer is that it just didn’t make much sense in light of where both men were in their careers at the time. Lensar’s schedule was incredibly limited, and, the entire time that he and Punk were both under Heyman’s guidance, he was embroiled in an issue with Triple H. His only bouts were PPV singles matches against Trips, and given the limited number of dates the company had on him, burning one or more of those as a tag team match with Punk was not going to happen. There was more money in the Brock/HHH singles encounters.

If you’re not going to do a match that involves Punk alongside Brock and Triple H, then there is no reason for the two heels to align on screen. It would be teasing in-ring interaction between Punk and the H’s that would not be occurring.

Matt‘s trophy case is rapidly filling:

My question is about replica title belts and how former champs accumulate them. Are they given them at the start of their reign to keep, or do they just purchase the replica ones like were able too? What’s had me curious is watching YouTube channels like Up Up Down Down and the Miz lost his replica belts to Austin Creed or even Alberto handing over his WWE Title belt to Tito Ortiz after their MMA fight.

There are exceptions to every rule, and practices like this do evolve over time, but my understanding is that the current general practice is that, if wrestlers want a replica of a championship belt that they’ve won, they’re ponying up and paying for it just like any fan can do.

War Bot is seeking some obscure information:

What is the highest rated pre-show match by Mr Meltzer? You can limit it to if you wish or go crazy, up to you kind sir!

I did decide to limit myself to WWE, because there were tons of pre-show results to go through there, let alone adding in other promotions.

Interestingly, for much of the history of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer did not rate pre-show matches. In looking back at the Observer archives, he rated a couple of pre-show matches in 1996 but didn’t do it consistently again until 2012. I’m not sure what exactly lead to the change in behavior.

In any event, the distinction of being the highest rated pre-show match is shared by three different bouts, all of which were rated at ****. Those matches were the Usos against the New Day at Summerslam 2017; a four-way cruiserweight match at Royal Rumble 2019 involving Buddy Murphy, Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa, and Kalisto; and a singles cruiserweight match between Murphy and Tozawa at Elimination Chamber 2019.

Also, though this was not part of the question, in case you were curious the LOWEST rated pre-show match of all time occurred at No Way Out 2012 and pitted Brodus Clay against David Otunga. It fell into negative star territory, specifically -*. Given the participants, I cannot say that I’m surprised.

