WWE News: Asuka Makes Okonimyaki Outside In New Video, Travis Browne Cooks In Ronda Rousey’s Latest Video

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw star making Okonimyaki with a hot sandwich maker. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“I made OKONOMIYAKI with a hot sandwich maker.

I used commercially available shredded cabbage because it is troublesome to cut cabbage.

I only had a large bottle of salad oil, so I used the sesame oil that came in a small bottle.

I used IWATANI’s gas stove because it is bothersome to ignite with charcoal or firewood.

And I mistakenly used TAKOYAKI powder instead of OKONOMIYAKI powder, which was delicious.

This could have been loose outdoor cooking!”

– Ronda Rousey’s latest video is online, with the former Raw Women’s Champion playing World of Warcraft while husband Travis Browne cooks miso-glazed fish: