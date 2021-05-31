wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Makes Okonimyaki Outside In New Video, Travis Browne Cooks In Ronda Rousey’s Latest Video
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw star making Okonimyaki with a hot sandwich maker. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“I made OKONOMIYAKI with a hot sandwich maker.
I used commercially available shredded cabbage because it is troublesome to cut cabbage.
I only had a large bottle of salad oil, so I used the sesame oil that came in a small bottle.
I used IWATANI’s gas stove because it is bothersome to ignite with charcoal or firewood.
And I mistakenly used TAKOYAKI powder instead of OKONOMIYAKI powder, which was delicious.
This could have been loose outdoor cooking!”
– Ronda Rousey’s latest video is online, with the former Raw Women’s Champion playing World of Warcraft while husband Travis Browne cooks miso-glazed fish:
