Athena Says STARDOM Tour Has ‘Reawakened’ Her Passion

Following her match with Thekla at New Year Stars Night Three, Athena said her STARDOM tour ‘reawakened’ her passion for wrestling. Athena won that match, retaining the ROH Women’s World title.

She said: “I am very sad to go because I love Japan, and I love STARDOM. It’s very difficult for me to leave because I’ve had so much fun here, and it has reawakened my passion, not only as a fighting champion, but as a wrestler who’s been doing this for almost 20 years. Normally, in America, no one sees me cry, never. I’m tough. But this is very special, this is my dream, and I finally got to come here. Hopefully, I can come back and compete in front of the most amazing fans, with the most amazing women from around the world, so STARDOM, you will see me again. The Fallen Goddess, the American Joshi, the Minion Overlord, the inspiration to every women’s division, but most importantly today, I finally lived up to my nickname of the American Joshi. Thank you, STARDOM. Thank you, everyone. I will see you again soon.”