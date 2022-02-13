Athena Wants A Match With Deonna Purrazzo

During an appearance for Highspots (via Fightful, Athena (the former Ember Moon) spoke about wanting to have a match with Deonna Purrazzo for one of her championships. Purrazzo currently holds the ROH Women’s World title and the AAA Reina de Reinas title.

Athena said: “So, I’m very happy with Deonna and all the decisions that she’s made because she’s definitely made a name for herself where I think a lot of people thought that she would fail. I’ve always been a big fan of her as a person, well, maybe not so much now because I’ve seen what she’s been saying on IMPACT and she be savage. It’s just one of those things where I’m just really excited to see her journey. I never got to wrestle with her, so that’s something I would absolutely love to do, and I would love to take her title away.“