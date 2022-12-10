wrestling / News
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory.
Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in September 2021. She ends the reign of Martinez at 219 days, after she won a unification match against Deonna Purrazzo on an episode of AEW Dynamite (May 4).
You can follow along with our coverage of Final Battle here.
