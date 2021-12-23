wrestling / News

Atsushi Onita, More Announced for WrestleCon 2022

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WrestleCon has announced more guests for the 2022 convention, including Atsushi Onita, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Tommy Rich. The event will be held in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
* Atsushi Onita
* Rock ‘N’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich

