Atsushi Onita, More Announced for WrestleCon 2022

– WrestleCon has announced more guests for the 2022 convention, including Atsushi Onita, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Tommy Rich. The event will be held in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Atsushi Onita

* Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

Our apologies for missing the talent announcement yesterday!! To make it up to you, we will announce two guests today 🤠 First up, please welcome Onita to WrestleCon!! pic.twitter.com/D4AlGQ4uvJ — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 22, 2021

Up next!! Rock N Roll Express!! I guess technically we did announce 3 people today!! pic.twitter.com/UZdvIqSKuJ — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 22, 2021