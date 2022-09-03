Austin Theory Gets His First Name Back at WWE Clash at the Castle (Video)

– Earlier this week, it was rumored that WWE would be reverting Theory’s ring name back to Austin Theory, which he started using after he moved up to the main WWE Raw roster. Matt Riddle, who was re-dubbed simply Riddle on the main roster, had already gotten his first name back as well. WWE officially reverted Theory back to “Austin Theory” during today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event.

The Money in the Bank briefcase holder was in action for the Kickoff show in a match that wasn’t previously announced or advertised. Theory teamed with Alpha Academy against the team of Madcap Moss, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. Moss and The Street Profits won the six-man tag team match after Ford pinned Chad Gable.

WWE Clash at the Castle is happening right now. You can check out 411’s live results and play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE. You can also check out some clips from the match below: