WWE Reportedly Reverts Theory’s Ring Name Back to ‘Austin Theory,’ Reverses Name Change Edict

– It looks like the name reversions are continuing in WWE, so you no longer have to worry about only calling wrestlers by their last names anymore. According to a report by PWInsider reports that WWE has renamed WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory back to “Austin Theory.”

Austin Theory will reportedly go back to using his old ring name moving forward. The change follows Riddle also going back to his old ring name of Matt Riddle, which is also his real name, last night on Raw.

Superstars using shortened nicknames for their ring names was an edict that was previously set under Vince McMahon’s regime before he retired last month. It looks like that edict has now been reversed.

At the moment, WWE.com’s profile for Austin Theory still lists him only as “Theory.” However, the WWE.com profile for Matt Riddle now lists him as “Matt Riddle” once again.