WWE News: AWA SuperClash IV Set For This Week’s Hidden Gem, Xavier Woods Plays Mario Kart Tour

uperClash IV is set to be this week’s Hidden Gem addition to the WWE Network. WWE Network News reports that tomorrow’s addition will be the show, which took place on April 8th, 1990 from the St. Paul Civic Center.

The card featured:

* Jake Milliman vs Todd Becker

* Brad Rheingans & DJ Peterson vs. The Texas Hangmen (Killer & Psycho)

* Baron von Raschke vs. Col. DeBeers

* Tommy Jammer vs. Tully Blanchard

* Kokina Maximus (the future Yokozuna) (w/Sheik Adnan Al-Kassie) vs. Nord The Barbarian

* AWA World Heavyweight Championship: Mr. Saito © vs. Larry Zbyszko (Guest Referee: Nick Bockwinkel)

* Steel Cage Match: Paul Diamond & The Trooper vs. The Destruction Crew (Mike Enos & Wayne Bloom)

