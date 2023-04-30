Axel Tischer Out of Action With Broken Collarbone

WWE alumnus Axel Tischer is out for a couple of months due to a broken collarbone. wXw Germany announced on Saturday night that Tischer (aka Alexander Wolfe) will be out of action for two months due to the injury. The announcement notes:

“#GetWellSoon Axel! We wish @axeman3016 a good and complete recovery. He broke his collarbone this weekend and will be out for about 2 1/2 months. Axel will therefore not be able to be part of the wXw events from May to July.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tischer on a quick and full recovery.