Axios Names WWE as ‘Media Winner’ of 2022

– Axios has named WWE as its Media Winner of 2022. WWE was named for seeing a rise in its stock this year, as the report notes, “Nearly every major publicly traded entertainment company has seen its stock plummet this year, except World Wrestling Entertainment.”

It was also noted that WWE currently has a market capitalization of about $6 billion. The value has increased from when the company signed its streaming deal with Peacock early last year. At that time, the number was just under $4 billion.

WWE’s current broadcast deals with USA Network for Raw and FOX Network for SmackDown are currently slated to expire in 2024. Meanwhile, WWE’s streaming partnership with Peacock is set to run through 2026.