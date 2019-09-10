wrestling / News
AXS TV Shuts Down Dallas Office Following Purchase by Anthem, VP Exiting Company
– AXS TV has reportedly shut down their Dallas office following its purchase by Anthem Media on Monday. PWInsider reports that the office, which handled production for NJPW among other things, was shut down on Tuesday.
The move comes after Anthem, the owner of Impact Wrestling, announced its purchase of the company on Monday. Impact is expected to move to the network, though details on how that will happen are still being worked out.
In addition, Adam Swift has announced that he’s leaving AXS TV this week. Swift is the vice president of business and legal affairs and, per PWINsider, was a big part of the network bringing in pro wrestling back in the days of Ring of Honor airing on HDNet.
This is my last week at AXS TV after 11 amazing years. Proud of all that we accomplished, blessed to have worked with so many wonderful people, and excited for the next adventure.
— Adam Swift (@AdamMSwift) September 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories