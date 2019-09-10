AXS TV Shuts Down Dallas Office Following Purchase by Anthem, VP Exiting Company

– AXS TV has reportedly shut down their Dallas office following its purchase by Anthem Media on Monday. PWInsider reports that the office, which handled production for NJPW among other things, was shut down on Tuesday.

The move comes after Anthem, the owner of Impact Wrestling, announced its purchase of the company on Monday. Impact is expected to move to the network, though details on how that will happen are still being worked out.

In addition, Adam Swift has announced that he’s leaving AXS TV this week. Swift is the vice president of business and legal affairs and, per PWINsider, was a big part of the network bringing in pro wrestling back in the days of Ring of Honor airing on HDNet.